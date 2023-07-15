Lifestyle

Mirchi Vada to Pyaaz Kachori: 6 popular street foods in Rajasthan

Long green peppers stuffed with mashed potato filling coated with besan and deep-fried are popular street food items in Rajasthan. Here are 6 popular street foods in Rajasthan.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Bhujia

The crispy snack is made with fine noodles of besan, dal or potato and is crunchy in its taste.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Kanji Vada

Bite-sized moong dal vadas dipped in a tangy, fermented drink called kanji is a popular street food in Rajasthan.

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video Still

Kalmi Vada

Deep-fried vadas made with chana, arhar and moong dal with spices like hing and ajwain are popular street food in Rajasthan.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Mathri

The flat and crispy snack seasoned with ajwain or carom snack is one of the best things you can pair with your cup of tea.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Pyaaz Kachori

In pyaaz kachori, you find a delectable onion filling intermixed with several spices.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One