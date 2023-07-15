Mirchi Vada to Pyaaz Kachori: 6 popular street foods in Rajasthan

Lifestyle
Long green peppers stuffed with mashed potato filling coated with besan and deep-fried are popular street food items in Rajasthan. Here are 6 popular street foods in Rajasthan.
The crispy snack is made with fine noodles of besan, dal or potato and is crunchy in its taste.
Bite-sized moong dal vadas dipped in a tangy, fermented drink called kanji is a popular street food in Rajasthan.
Deep-fried vadas made with chana, arhar and moong dal with spices like hing and ajwain are popular street food in Rajasthan.
The flat and crispy snack seasoned with ajwain or carom snack is one of the best things you can pair with your cup of tea.
In pyaaz kachori, you find a delectable onion filling intermixed with several spices.