Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg REVEALS reasons of recent tech layoffs

Explains over first wave of layoff

Zuckerberg was quoted saying that the first wave of layoffs during the pandemic were forced after over-hiring and the falling digital sales and overall business taking a hit. 

Benefit from leaner setup

The Meta chief then highlights the sudden change in strategy from the industry, where people started seeing the benefits of having a leaner setup.

What he said?

“It was obviously really tough, we parted with lot of talented people we cared about. But in some ways actually becoming leaner kind of makes company more effective,” he said.

AI wasn't main the reason

He pointed out that AI wasn’t main reason for his company to lay off thousands in recent times, but that tune is likely to have changed with the dynamics altering in the industry

Busy tackling Vision Pro headset

The Meta chief is also busy tackling the entry of Apple with the Vision Pro headset, which he reviewed and compared with his company’s Meta Quest headset.

