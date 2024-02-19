Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg REVEALS reasons of recent tech layoffs

Business
Zuckerberg was quoted saying that the first wave of layoffs during the pandemic were forced after over-hiring and the falling digital sales and overall business taking a hit.
The Meta chief then highlights the sudden change in strategy from the industry, where people started seeing the benefits of having a leaner setup.
“It was obviously really tough, we parted with lot of talented people we cared about. But in some ways actually becoming leaner kind of makes company more effective,” he said.
He pointed out that AI wasn’t main reason for his company to lay off thousands in recent times, but that tune is likely to have changed with the dynamics altering in the industry
The Meta chief is also busy tackling the entry of Apple with the Vision Pro headset, which he reviewed and compared with his company’s Meta Quest headset.