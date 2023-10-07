Lifestyle

07-Oct-2023, 12:53:45 pm

Mysore Masala Dosa to Paneer Masala Dosa: 7 varieties of Masala Dosas

Image credits: Getty

Classic Masala Dosa

Classic Masala Dosa boasts a thin, crispy rice crepe filled with spiced potato masala. It's traditionally served with coconut chutney and tangy sambar,

Image credits: others

Mysore Masala Dosa

Infused with a spicy red chutney, Mysore Masala Dosa adds an extra kick to the classic. The dosa is smeared with a flavorful mix of red chutney and stuffed with potato masala.

Image credits: our own

Paneer Masala Dosa

Elevate the dosa experience with Paneer Masala Dosa, where the potato masala makes room for a luscious filling of spiced paneer (cottage cheese).

Image credits: YouTube

Cheese Masala Dosa

Embrace the fusion flair with Cheese Masala Dosa, a delightful twist featuring a generous layer of melted cheese over the traditional potato masala.

Image credits: cookpad.com

Tomato Onion Masala Dosa

Tangy and savory, the Tomato Onion Masala Dosa features a dosa filled with a delightful mixture of tomatoes, onions, and spices.

Image credits: our own

Capsicum Masala Dosa

Elevate your dosa experience with the Capsicum Masala Dosa, where the dosa is generously filled with a spiced mixture of bell peppers and potatoes.

Image credits: YouTube

Sprouts Masala Dosa

Boost the nutritional content of your dosa with Sprouts Masala Dosa, incorporating sprouted legumes into the potato masala.

Image credits: YouTube
