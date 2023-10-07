Mysore Masala Dosa to Paneer Masala Dosa: 7 varieties of Masala Dosas

Lifestyle
Classic Masala Dosa boasts a thin, crispy rice crepe filled with spiced potato masala. It's traditionally served with coconut chutney and tangy sambar,
Infused with a spicy red chutney, Mysore Masala Dosa adds an extra kick to the classic. The dosa is smeared with a flavorful mix of red chutney and stuffed with potato masala.
Elevate the dosa experience with Paneer Masala Dosa, where the potato masala makes room for a luscious filling of spiced paneer (cottage cheese).
Embrace the fusion flair with Cheese Masala Dosa, a delightful twist featuring a generous layer of melted cheese over the traditional potato masala.
Tangy and savory, the Tomato Onion Masala Dosa features a dosa filled with a delightful mixture of tomatoes, onions, and spices.
Elevate your dosa experience with the Capsicum Masala Dosa, where the dosa is generously filled with a spiced mixture of bell peppers and potatoes.
Boost the nutritional content of your dosa with Sprouts Masala Dosa, incorporating sprouted legumes into the potato masala.