2025 Mehndi Trends: 5 Lotus Designs to Try

lifestyle May 21 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:pinterest
Lotus + Mandala Fusion Mehndi

This design, with a mandala in the center of the back of the hand and layered lotus petals on top, is the perfect blend of modern and traditional.

Image credits: instagram
Lotus Wrist Cuff Mehndi Design

Choose this amazing mehndi with a bracelet-like circular design near the wrist and a lotus on the palm. 

Image credits: instagram
Full Hand Lotus Mehndi Design

This Full Hand Lotus mehndi design will look amazing on the entire palm and upper part of the hand. Try this traditional and glam look for a bride or main puja.

Image credits: Asianet News
Arabic Lotus Trail Mehndi

You can also choose a design like this that flows like a vine on the fingers and wrist. Make a big lotus in the middle. 

Image credits: pinterest
Minimal Lotus Palm Design Mehndi

A large, simple lotus at the center of the palm, surrounded by delicate vine or leaf motifs, is ideal. Perfect for Teej, Karva Chauth, or fasting days, it feels truly auspicious.

Image credits: instagram

