This design, with a mandala in the center of the back of the hand and layered lotus petals on top, is the perfect blend of modern and traditional.
Choose this amazing mehndi with a bracelet-like circular design near the wrist and a lotus on the palm.
This Full Hand Lotus mehndi design will look amazing on the entire palm and upper part of the hand. Try this traditional and glam look for a bride or main puja.
You can also choose a design like this that flows like a vine on the fingers and wrist. Make a big lotus in the middle.
A large, simple lotus at the center of the palm, surrounded by delicate vine or leaf motifs, is ideal. Perfect for Teej, Karva Chauth, or fasting days, it feels truly auspicious.
