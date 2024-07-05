Lifestyle

Travel like royalty: Top 5 most luxurious train journeys

Image credits: Official website

1. Palace of Wheels

India's original luxury train, Palace on Wheels, has undergone a recent renovation. It was first heritage luxury train organised by the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation.

Image credits: Palace of wheels Website

Total capacity

With a total capacity is of 82 passengers, the train has 39 deluxe cabins and two super deluxe cabins. There are two resto-bar lounges on the train and an Ayurvedic spa facility.

Image credits: Palace on the wheels website

2. The Royal Scotsman

The Royal Scotsman stands as a perfect example of luxury rail travel, offering an unparalleled journey through the heart of Scotland's enchanting landscapes.

Image credits: The Royal Scotsman website

Enjoy beauty of Scotland

The ticket covers all meals, unlimited drinks, steward service, and a range of excursions that allow passengers to explore the rich heritage and natural beauty of Scotland.

Image credits: The Royal Scotsman Website

3. Seven Stars in Kyushu

The Seven Stars in Kyushu is Japan's premier luxury sleeper train, offering an unparalleled travel experience through the scenic landscapes of Kyushu Island. 

Image credits: Seven Stars Website

What's offered?

The train consists of a locomotive and seven coaches, including five sleeping cars, a lounge car, and a dining car, accommodating a total of 28 passengers.

Image credits: Seven Stars website

4. Venice Simplon-Orient-Express

Also known as VSOE, it features historic carriages reminiscent of the original Orient Express, transporting you back to the glamorous 1920s and the Golden Age of Travel. 

Image credits: Venice Simplon-Orient-Express Website

A sleeper train

The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is a sleeper train connecting London (England), Paris (France), Berlin (Germany), Venice, and Verona (Italy). 

Image credits: Venice Simplon-Orient-Express Website

5. The Blue Train

The Blue Train is a luxury train service that operates in South Africa. It is renowned for its opulent accommodations, gourmet dining, and scenic routes.

Image credits: A blue train Website

Royal feel...

Its carriages, painted in a distinctive royal blue, house suites of unmatched elegance, complete with all the amenities one would expect from a five-star hotel.

Image credits: A blue train Website
