Travel like royalty: Top 5 most luxurious train journeys

India's original luxury train, Palace on Wheels, has undergone a recent renovation. It was first heritage luxury train organised by the Rajasthan Tourism Development Corporation.
With a total capacity is of 82 passengers, the train has 39 deluxe cabins and two super deluxe cabins. There are two resto-bar lounges on the train and an Ayurvedic spa facility.
The Royal Scotsman stands as a perfect example of luxury rail travel, offering an unparalleled journey through the heart of Scotland's enchanting landscapes.
The ticket covers all meals, unlimited drinks, steward service, and a range of excursions that allow passengers to explore the rich heritage and natural beauty of Scotland.
The Seven Stars in Kyushu is Japan's premier luxury sleeper train, offering an unparalleled travel experience through the scenic landscapes of Kyushu Island.
The train consists of a locomotive and seven coaches, including five sleeping cars, a lounge car, and a dining car, accommodating a total of 28 passengers.
Also known as VSOE, it features historic carriages reminiscent of the original Orient Express, transporting you back to the glamorous 1920s and the Golden Age of Travel.
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express is a sleeper train connecting London (England), Paris (France), Berlin (Germany), Venice, and Verona (Italy).
The Blue Train is a luxury train service that operates in South Africa. It is renowned for its opulent accommodations, gourmet dining, and scenic routes.
Its carriages, painted in a distinctive royal blue, house suites of unmatched elegance, complete with all the amenities one would expect from a five-star hotel.