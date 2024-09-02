Lifestyle

Manali to Munnar: 7 FAMOUS hill-stations visit in India THIS September

September's mild weather and vibrant landscapes make it an ideal time to explore India's hill stations. From the Himalayas to the Western Ghats, these spots offer scenic beauty

Image credits: Pixabay

Manali, Himachal Pradesh

Nestled in the Kullu Valley, Manali is a popular hill station known for its picturesque landscapes and adventure activities

Image credits: Pixabay

Munnar, Kerala

Munnar, set in the Western Ghats, is famous for its rolling tea plantations, mist-covered hills, and cool climate. September brings fresh greenery after the monsoon

Image credits: Pixabay

Darjeeling, West Bengal

Darjeeling, the 'Queen of the Hills,' offers breathtaking views of the Kanchenjunga range. In September, the monsoon recedes, leaving the town refreshed and vibrant

Image credits: Pixabay

Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty, nestled in the Nilgiris, is a charming hill station known for its colonial architecture, botanical gardens, and scenic lakes. The September weather enhances its beauty

Image credits: Pixabay

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, is renowned for its colonial charm and stunning vistas. September offers clear skies and a pleasant climate

Image credits: Pixabay

Nainital, Uttarakhand

Nainital, set around a tranquil lake, is a picturesque hill station in Uttarakhand. The town is surrounded by seven hills, offering panoramic views

Image credits: Pixabay

Shillong, Meghalaya

Shillong, the Scotland of the East, is known for its rolling hills, pine forests, and vibrant culture. September brings clear skies and cascading waterfalls

Image credits: Pixabay
