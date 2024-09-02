Kerala to Goa: 6 Major coconut producing states in India

Lifestyle
Kerala is the leading coconut-producing state, known for its extensive coconut plantations and significant contribution to both domestic and international markets.
Karnataka has a thriving coconut farming business and is a major producer of coconuts, especially in the coastal districts.
Tamil Nadu also plays a significant role in coconut production, with large areas dedicated to coconut cultivation in various districts.
Andhra Pradesh has a significant role in India's coconut production, particularly in its coastal districts.
West Bengal has been increasing its coconut production, particularly in the southern parts of the state.
Goa’s tropical climate is conducive to coconut farming, making it a notable producer of coconuts in the country.