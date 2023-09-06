Lifestyle

Earth to Mars: 8 Planets and each of their Radii

Earth to Mars are 8 planets and Pluto. These worlds differ in size and characteristics, beckoning exploration in our solar system

Mercury

Radius of Mercury is approximately 2,439.7 kilometers (1,516 miles). It's the closest planet to the Sun and has extreme temperature variations.

 

Venus

Radius of approximately 6,051.8 kilometers (3,760 miles). Venus is known for its thick, toxic atmosphere and scorching surface temperatures

Earth

Radius of approximately 6,371 kilometers (3,959 miles). Our home planet is the only one known to support life and has diverse ecosystems

Mars

Radius of approximately 3,389.5 kilometers (2,106 miles). Mars is often called the "Red Planet" and is a target for future human exploration

Jupiter

Radius of approximately 69,911 kilometers (43,441 miles). Jupiter is the largest planet and is famous for its massive storm, the Great Red Spot

Saturn

Radius of approximately 58,232 kilometers (36,184 miles). Saturn's stunning rings make it one of the most visually striking planets

Uranus

Radius of approximately 25,362 kilometers (15,759 miles). Uranus rotates on its side, giving it a unique appearance in the solar system

Neptune

Radius of approximately 24,622 kilometers (15,299 miles). Neptune is a distant ice giant with a vibrant blue coloration

Pluto (Dwarf Planet)

Radius of approximately 1,188.3 kilometers (737.5 miles). Pluto is a dwarf planet located in the Kuiper Belt, a region beyond Neptune

