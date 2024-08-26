Maldives to Malta: Top 10 smallest countries in the world

Lifestyle
Vatican City is the smallest country in the world by area. Covering 0.49 square kilometers, this Southern European nation has a population of 497.
The Southern European nation of Monaco covers an area of 2 square kilometers. It is home to 38,631 people.
An island nation in the southwestern Pacific Ocean, Nauru covers an area of 21 square kilometers and has a population of 11,947.
A group of 9 small islands in the South Pacific Ocean, Tuvalu covers an area of 26 square kilometers and has a population of 9,646.
Enclaved by Italy, San Marino covers an area of 61 square kilometers and has a population of 33,581.
Covering an area of 160 square kilometers, Liechtenstein is located between Switzerland and Austria. It is home to 39,870 people.
Located in the northwestern Pacific Ocean, the Marshall Islands cover an area of 181 square kilometers and have a population of 37,548.
Located in the West Indies, the island nation of Saint Kitts and Nevis covers an area of 261 square kilometers and has a population of 46,843.
Located southwest of the Indian subcontinent, the Maldives is a country of about 1,200 islands. Most of the islands are uninhabited. It has a population of 527,799.
Located between Europe and North Africa, south of the Italian island of Sicily, Malta covers an area of 316 square kilometers and has a population of 539,607.