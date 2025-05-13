If you don't like to wear zari suits, then get a plain silk Banarasi suit stitched and wear it. You can style yellow, red and green colored suits with golden work.
You will find many suits with long kurta style suits with plain pants and net dupattas in the market. This type of look will give you a very decent look.
This look of Madhurima Tuli is very decent. To add life to the deep V-neck flared suit set look, you can wear a maang tika on your forehead and style matching golden jhumkas.
Many designs of polka dot loose pattern kurta sets are readily available in the market. In this you will mostly find golden patches and gota-patti work.
