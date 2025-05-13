English

7 Suits Inspired by Madhurima Tuli

May 13 2025
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:instagram
Madhurima's Stylish Suit Sets

7 stylish suit designs by Madhurima Tuli, the perfect choice for summer. From floral prints to Anarkalis, these will be perfect and special for every occasion.
Image credits: instagram
Summer-Friendly Flower Print Suit

If you want a modern and fancy look suit, then this stylish frock style salwar kameez will be best for you. Punjabi juttis will be best to add life to the look.
Image credits: instagram
Silk Banarasi Zari Work Suit

If you don't like to wear zari suits, then get a plain silk Banarasi suit stitched and wear it. You can style yellow, red and green colored suits with golden work. 

Image credits: instagram
Laharan Style Cotton Suit Set

You will find many suits with long kurta style suits with plain pants and net dupattas in the market. This type of look will give you a very decent look. 

Image credits: instagram
Deep V-Neck Flared Suit Set

This look of Madhurima Tuli is very decent. To add life to the deep V-neck flared suit set look, you can wear a maang tika on your forehead and style matching golden jhumkas.

Image credits: instagram
Polka Dot Loose Pattern Kurta Set

Many designs of polka dot loose pattern kurta sets are readily available in the market. In this you will mostly find golden patches and gota-patti work.

Image credits: instagram
Organza Dupatta with Printed Suit Set

Once again, cotton suits have started appearing in the changing fashion era. In this you will find such organza dupatta with printed suit set. Which you can wear daily and outside.
Image credits: instagam
Contrast Net Dupatta Anarkali Suit

Anarkali suit sets are perfect for every occasion. You can style such a suit with churidar pajamas and sharara. You can get gota-patti or lace attached to the hem.
Image credits: instagram

