Nora Fatehi's Saree Looks: Budget friendly

It's wedding season. If there is a wedding at home, then wearing an ivory net saree is a must. Nora has carried it on a floral print.
Sequin saree gives a perfect figure. If you want to flaunt your figure at a party, then you will find a better option than this. Nora Fatehi is wearing a matching blouse.
If you want to add fusion to your attire, then wear a net saree while looking elegant. Nora has carried it on white embroidery.
Brasso net saree will be easily available in the range of 2K. If you do not like the revealing look, then choose it to enhance the look.
Nora's Noor is looking amazing in Booti work saree. The saree has booti+lace work with net which looks very gorgeous.
