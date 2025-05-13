English

Nora Fatehi's Saree Looks: Budget friendly

Nora Fatehi showcases a variety of saree looks, ranging from budget-friendly options to high-end designer pieces.
Author: Srishti ms Image Credits:instagram
English

Ivory Net Saree

It's wedding season. If there is a wedding at home, then wearing an ivory net saree is a must. Nora has carried it on a floral print. 

Image credits: instagram
English

Sequin Work Green Saree

Sequin saree gives a perfect figure. If you want to flaunt your figure at a party, then you will find a better option than this. Nora Fatehi is wearing a matching blouse. 

Image credits: instagram
English

Floral Print Organza Saree

Organza saree will be available for 700-1000 rupees. The saree has floral work. If you want, buy it on Gota work. Complete the look with a plain blouse and pearl work blouse.
Image credits: Instagram
English

Heavy Work Net Saree Design

If you want to add fusion to your attire, then wear a net saree while looking elegant. Nora has carried it on white embroidery. 

Image credits: Instagram
English

Brasso Net Saree

Brasso net saree will be easily available in the range of 2K. If you do not like the revealing look, then choose it to enhance the look. 

Image credits: Instagram
English

Booti Work Saree Design

Nora's Noor is looking amazing in Booti work saree. The saree has booti+lace work with net which looks very gorgeous. 

Image credits: instagram

