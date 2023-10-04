Lifestyle

04-Oct-2023, 11:34:48 am

Lat pulldown to Dumbbell curl: 7 effective back, biceps workout

Image credits: Pexels

1. Pull-Ups

Hang from a pull-up bar with your palms facing away. Pull your body up until your chin is over the bar. Lower yourself back down and repeat.

Image credits: Pexels

2. Lat Pulldowns

Use a cable machine with a wide grip attachment. Sit down and pull the bar down to your chest. Slowly release it back up and repeat.

Image credits: Pexels

3. Bent-Over Rows

Hold a barbell or dumbbells with an overhand grip. Bend at your hips and knees while keeping your back straight. Pull the weight towards your lower chest.

Image credits: Pexels

4. Seated Cable Rows

Sit at a cable row machine with your feet on the platform. Grab the handles with an overhand grip. Pull the handles towards your midsection. Slowly release the handles and repeat.

Image credits: Pexels

5. Face Pulls

Grasp the rope with both hands and pull it towards your face. Squeeze your shoulder blades together and then release. Repeat.

Image credits: Pexels

6. Dumbbell Curls

Curl the weights toward your shoulders, keeping your elbows close to your body.
Lower the weights back down and repeat.

Image credits: Pexels

7. Hammer Curls

Curl the weights toward your shoulders, maintaining a neutral wrist position.
Lower the weights back down and repeat.

Image credits: Pexels
