World Animal Day 2023

Pandas to Giraffes, 7 fun facts about animals 

Elephants are afraid of bees

African farmers use beehive fences to deter elephants from trampling their crops. The elephants are averse to the stinging bees.

Kangaroos can't hop backwards

Due to their unique anatomy, kangaroos are unable to move their legs independently, which means they can't hop in reverse.

Pandas have an extra thumb

Pandas have a modified wrist bone that functions almost like a thumb. This adaptation, known as a "pseudo-thumb" or "false thumb," helps them grip bamboo more effectively. 

Cows have best friends

 Cows can form close friendships and even experience stress when separated from their "best friends."

Penguins propose with pebbles

Male Adélie penguins offer female penguins pebbles as a form of "proposal" for mating.
 

Giraffes have the same number of neck vertebrae as humans


Despite their long necks, giraffes have the same number of neck vertebrae as humans, which is seven.

