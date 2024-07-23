Kilimanjaro to Zanzibar archipelago: 7 places to visit in Tanzania

Lifestyle
Explore Tanzania’s wonders: Serengeti’s wildlife, Kilimanjaro’s peak, Zanzibar’s beaches, and Ngorongoro’s crater. Experience diverse landscapes, thrilling safaris
Serengeti National Park is famous for its annual migration of over 1.5 million wildebeast, 250,000 zebra. Visitors can experience incredible wildlife safaris and see the 'Big Five'
Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's highest peak, attracts trekkers from around the world. The journey to the summit offers breathtaking views, diverse ecosystems
The Zanzibar Archipelago, known for its pristine beaches and historic Stone Town, is a paradise for beach lovers and history enthusiasts. Visitors can enjoy water sports
Ngorongoro Crater, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is a large volcanic caldera teeming with wildlife. It offers unique game viewing experiences and stunning landscapes
Tarangire National Park is renowned for its large elephant herds, ancient baobab trees. The park also hosts diverse wildlife, including lions, leopards, and over 500 bird species
Lake Manyara National Park is famous for its tree-climbing lions and flamingo-filled lake. The park's diverse habitats support a wide range of wildlife, including hippos, giraffes