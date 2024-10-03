Lifestyle
Confused about what to wear on Karwa Chauth? These 5 saree looks of Palak Tiwari will give you inspiration. From simple to heavy, they are perfect for every kind of look.
On Karwa Chauth, you can wear a simple handwork and sequence saree in dark or light color like Palak, which will give you a classy look.
Ruffle sarees look amazing and beautiful to wear. You will look amazing wearing this type of saree on Karva Chauth.
Organza sarees are also in trend these days, you can wear a heavy, handwork or simple saree with a contrast blouse like Palak Tiwari.
On Karwa Chauth, you can wear a ruffle saree with a pleated pallu like Palak. You can choose the color of this type of saree according to your choice.
A simple or plain saree with a heavy blouse looks amazing. You can wear a saree of your choice with a heavy embroidered blouse and create havoc on Karwa Chauth.