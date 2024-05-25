Kanchipuram silk saris price rise by 50% due to soaring gold rate

Lifestyle
In past 8 months, the cost has surged by up to 50%, prompting price-conscious consumers to opt for saris with less gold and silver content or those without these valuable metals.
According to reports, many leading brands, that deal in Kanchipuram silk saris, are witnessing a sizeable dip in the sale during the current weeding season due to high prices.
Woven with silk, gold, and silver, it is cherished for special occasions and festivities. Known for their intricate patterns, these GI-tagged products have evolved with time.
Reports indicate that price of silk sari, which was Rs 70,000 in October last year, has now escalated to Rs 1.2 lakh. Now, weavers are increasingly focusing on affordable options.
On May 25, the price of 10 grams of gold around Rs 73,000. Pure 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 72,440 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold held steady at around Rs 66,400.