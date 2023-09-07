Lifestyle

Dhokla to Biryani: 7 popular comfort foods across India

Dhokla is a steamed spongy cake made from fermented rice and chickpea flour served with green chutney. Here are 7 popular comfort foods across India.

Paneer Tikka

Paneer cubes marinated in spicy yoghurt mixture grilled and put on sticks with veggies is a popular comfort food across India.

Idli Sambar

Idli is a traditional, savoury Indian steamed cake served hot with sambhar and chutney.

Misal Pav

Misal is a spicy curry made of moth beans topped with sev, chopped onion, coriander, with lemon.

Goan Fish Curry

Fish Curry is made in tangy and spicy coconut-based gravy and is another popular comfort food across India.

Maccher Jhol

Maccher Jhol is a light fish curry simmered in spices and mustard oil.

Hyderabadi Biryani

Fragrant rice is cooked with soft pieces of chicken/meat infused with spices and saffron and is popular comfort food across India.

