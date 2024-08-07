Lifestyle

7 best Asian countries you must visit with family

1. Vietnam

Whether you are a beach lover or a mountain lover, an adventure buff or a history geek, Vietnam has something for everyone. 

2. Indonesia

Confused between choosing a relaxing vacation or an adventurous one? You don’t have to if you choose the beautiful country of Indonesia. 

3. Japan

A treasure trove of sights, sounds, and tastes. Popular among tourists for its bullet trains, cafes, fashion, and food, Japan has a lot to offer the contemporary traveller. 

4. Sri Lanka

With 8 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, several religious sites, national parks, tea estates, and a huge coastline, Sri Lanka is one of the hottest South Asian destinations currently. 

5. Cambodia

 Steeped in a melange of cultures, traditions, and cuisines, Cambodia is filled with lots of hidden gems and stunning landscapes. 

6. Thailand

Bangkok, Phuket, Krabi, and Pattaya are some popular destinations in this diverse country. There are plenty of activities to do here.

7. Laos

A beautiful country filled with several heritage sites, lots of natural beauty, and cultures. Commonly considered a backpackers’ haven, it is must-visit for adventure seekers.

