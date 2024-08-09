Lifestyle

Quit India Movement Day 2024: Know 7 unknown facts about this struggle

The Quit India Movement was a pivotal event in India's struggle. Launched in 1942, this movement marked a crucial turning point in the fight for freedom

The Beginning

The Quit India Movement commenced at Mumbai’s Gowalia Tank Maidan during the All India Congress Committee session. Mahatma Gandhi's powerful speech here stirred people

The Cripps Mission

The movement was initiated following the failure of the Cripps Mission. Led by Sir Stafford Cripps, the mission aimed to secure Indian support for World War II

Do or Die- Slogan

Gandhi’s stirring ‘Do or Die’ speech led to immediate arrest of INC leaders, including Gandhi himself. This swift crackdown on prominent figures like Nehru, Patel became a catalyst

Congress Suspended

In response, the British declared the Indian National Congress unlawful. Over 10,000 people were arrested, and Congress offices were raided

Indian Tricolour Hoisted

On August 9, 1942, despite police warnings, Aruna Asaf Ali hoisted Indian tricolour at Gowalia Tank Maidan. Influenced by Gandhi’s ideals, she played a crucial role in the movement

Underground News

Young leaders, under Dr. Usha Mehta, operated the Congress Radio, broadcasting news underground to evade British capture

Young Students Martyred

On August 8, 1942, 7 young students were shot dead by police while attempting to hoist Indian flag on Patna Collectorate. This tragic event was memorialized by the Shaheed Smarak

A New India Shines

The Quit India Movement demonstrated to the British that maintaining control over India was untenable. This realization, coupled with the end of World War II

