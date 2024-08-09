Quit India Movement Day 2024: Know 7 unknown facts about this struggle

Lifestyle
The Quit India Movement was a pivotal event in India's struggle. Launched in 1942, this movement marked a crucial turning point in the fight for freedom
The Quit India Movement commenced at Mumbai’s Gowalia Tank Maidan during the All India Congress Committee session. Mahatma Gandhi's powerful speech here stirred people
The movement was initiated following the failure of the Cripps Mission. Led by Sir Stafford Cripps, the mission aimed to secure Indian support for World War II
Gandhi’s stirring ‘Do or Die’ speech led to immediate arrest of INC leaders, including Gandhi himself. This swift crackdown on prominent figures like Nehru, Patel became a catalyst
In response, the British declared the Indian National Congress unlawful. Over 10,000 people were arrested, and Congress offices were raided
On August 9, 1942, despite police warnings, Aruna Asaf Ali hoisted Indian tricolour at Gowalia Tank Maidan. Influenced by Gandhi’s ideals, she played a crucial role in the movement
Young leaders, under Dr. Usha Mehta, operated the Congress Radio, broadcasting news underground to evade British capture
On August 8, 1942, 7 young students were shot dead by police while attempting to hoist Indian flag on Patna Collectorate. This tragic event was memorialized by the Shaheed Smarak
The Quit India Movement demonstrated to the British that maintaining control over India was untenable. This realization, coupled with the end of World War II