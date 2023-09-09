Lifestyle

7 easy breakfast recipes for busy Sunday

1. Oats Upma:

It's made with rolled oats, tempered with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and vegetables. Oats are rich in fiber, making it a great choice for a hearty breakfast.

2. Dhokla

It's low in calories, high in protein, and a source of probiotics due to the fermentation process. This makes it an excellent choice for a light and healthy breakfast.

3. Moong Dal Chilla

A savory pancake made from ground moong dal and spices. It's high in protein, fiber, and low in calories, making it a satisfying and nutritious breakfast choic

4. Sabudana Khichdi

A popular fasting dish in India. It's rich in carbohydrates and provides quick energy. Add peanuts and vegetables for added nutrition.

5. Poha:

Hailing from Maharashtra and Gujarat, poha is a simple yet delicious dish made from flattened rice. It's cooked with mustard seeds, curry leaves, peanuts, and various spices.

6. Idli and Sambar

Idli and sambar are quintessential South Indian breakfast items. The soft and fluffy idlis paired with the tangy and spicy sambar offer a delightful combination.

7. Medu Vada:

A South Indian delicacy, consisting of deep-fried urad dal batter. Medu vadas are often served with coconut chutney and sambar, making them popular choice for Sunday morning treat.

