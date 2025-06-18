English

Kids will excel, Make 8 useful things with ice cream sticks

lifestyle Jun 18 2025
Author: Team Asianet Newsable Image Credits:Pinterest
Make a pen holder from ice cream sticks

Create a penguin-shaped pencil holder for a kids' craft project. Stick ice cream sticks in a round shape. Paint it black and white and make penguin hands.
Image credits: Pinterest
Flower Holder

By making ice cream sticks in a square pattern, you can also make a flower pot holder by putting small sticks and hang it on any wall.
Image credits: Pinterest
Ice cream holder wall hanging

Take a long string and arrange different colored ice cream sticks on it and you can write motivational and inspirational quotes on it for your kids.
Image credits: Pinterest
Trendy flower vase

By arranging ice cream sticks in a zig-zag pattern, you can also make this type of twisted flower vase for a craft project and decorate it in a corner of your house.
Image credits: Pinterest
Photo Frame

Make a cute photo frame with colorful ice cream sticks! Arrange them in a rectangle, add floral details, and create a beautiful, handmade frame for your memories.

Image credits: Pinterest
Bird House

Create a birdhouse with colorful ice cream sticks! Make a square base, place 4 sticks vertically, shape a hut on top, and add a hanger. Cute, fun, and perfect for decor.

Image credits: Pinterest

