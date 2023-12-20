7 mouth-watering Turkish foods to try this New Year

Lifestyle
Explore Turkish cuisine's rich tapestry—from savory kebabs and aromatic meze to sweet delights like baklava. Discover the artistry in koftes, manti, pide, and lahmacun
Kebabs are a part of Turkish cuisine. There are various types of kebabs, including Adana kebab (spicy minced meat), shish kebab (grilled meat skewers), and doner kebab
Popular meze options include hummus, tzatziki, stuffed grape leaves (dolma), eggplant salad (patlıcan salatası), and fava bean puree (fava)
Baklava is a sweet pastry made of layers of phyllo dough, filled with chopped nuts (usually pistachios or walnuts) and sweetened with honey or syrup
Turkish koftes are seasoned meatballs or patties, typically made with minced meat (beef or lamb) mixed with spices, herbs, and sometimes bulgur
Manti are small, dumpling-like pastas filled with spiced meat, such as lamb or beef. They are usually topped with yogurt and garlic, and drizzled with melted butter
Pide is a Turkish flatbread that is often topped with various ingredients. Similar to pizza, it can be filled with minced meat, cheese, vegetables, and herbs
Often referred to as "Turkish pizza," lahmacun is a thin, round dough topped with a mixture of minced meat (usually beef or lamb), onions, tomatoes, and a blend of spices