Guru Purnima 2024: Why a Guru is important in one's life?

Lifestyle
Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 21, 2024.
The word "Guru" comes from the Sanskrit roots "gu" (darkness) and "ru" (light), meaning one who dispels ignorance and guides the disciple toward enlightenment.
The relationship between a guru and a disciple (shishya) is marked by deep respect, trust, and devotion. They seek their guru's guidance to learn spiritual practices and wisdom.
The guru's role is to provide tools, frameworks, and perspectives to empower students on their journey of self-discovery and personal evolution.
A guru fosters trust in the spiritual process & encourages faith in the journey. A guru guides individuals through various life stages, offering unwavering support.
A guru encourages self-exploration and realization, leading to greater self-awareness. Through their teachings, a guru instills strong moral values and ethical principles.
By providing spiritual guidance, a guru helps individuals find inner peace & balance. A Guru teaches meditation, which aid in spiritual growth & mental well-being.