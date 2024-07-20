Lifestyle

Guru Purnima 2024: Why a Guru is important in one's life?

Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 21, 2024.

Image credits: freepik

Meaning of Guru

The word "Guru" comes from the Sanskrit roots "gu" (darkness) and "ru" (light), meaning one who dispels ignorance and guides the disciple toward enlightenment.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Guru-Disciple Relationship

The relationship between a guru and a disciple (shishya) is marked by deep respect, trust, and devotion. They seek their guru's guidance to learn spiritual practices and wisdom.

Image credits: freepik

Guru as Teacher

The guru's role is to provide tools, frameworks, and perspectives to empower students on their journey of self-discovery and personal evolution.
 

Image credits: freepik

Building faith and trust

A guru fosters trust in the spiritual process & encourages faith in the journey. A guru guides individuals through various life stages, offering unwavering support.
 

Image credits: freepik

Personal Development

A guru encourages self-exploration and realization, leading to greater self-awareness. Through their teachings, a guru instills strong moral values and ethical principles.
 

Image credits: freepik

Spiritual Growth

By providing spiritual guidance, a guru helps individuals find inner peace & balance. A Guru teaches meditation, which aid in spiritual growth & mental well-being.
 

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One