Mint to Lavender-7 tea flavours you can grow at home

Growing your herbs for tea at home is a rewarding and enjoyable experience. Here are seven herbs perfect for making delicious and soothing herbal teas.
 

Lemon Balm

With a citrusy aroma, lemon balm tea is known for its calming and stress-reducing benefits.
 

Chamomile

Chamomile tea is renowned for its calming and sleep-promoting effects, making it a popular choice before bedtime.
 

Peppermint

Known for its refreshing flavor and soothing properties, peppermint tea is excellent for digestion and relaxation.
 

Lemon Verbena

Lemon verbena tea offers a lemony flavour and is known for its digestive and calming properties.
 

Lavender

Lavender tea has a lovely floral scent and is often used to promote relaxation and alleviate stress and anxiety.
 

Holy Basil (Tulsi)

Holy basil, or tulsi, is an essential herb in Ayurvedic medicine and is believed to have various health benefits. Its tea is both aromatic and healing.

Mint

Besides peppermint, you can grow other varieties of mint, like spearmint or apple mint, to make refreshing and aromatic teas.
 

