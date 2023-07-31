Lifestyle
Growing your herbs for tea at home is a rewarding and enjoyable experience. Here are seven herbs perfect for making delicious and soothing herbal teas.
With a citrusy aroma, lemon balm tea is known for its calming and stress-reducing benefits.
Chamomile tea is renowned for its calming and sleep-promoting effects, making it a popular choice before bedtime.
Known for its refreshing flavor and soothing properties, peppermint tea is excellent for digestion and relaxation.
Lemon verbena tea offers a lemony flavour and is known for its digestive and calming properties.
Lavender tea has a lovely floral scent and is often used to promote relaxation and alleviate stress and anxiety.
Holy basil, or tulsi, is an essential herb in Ayurvedic medicine and is believed to have various health benefits. Its tea is both aromatic and healing.
Besides peppermint, you can grow other varieties of mint, like spearmint or apple mint, to make refreshing and aromatic teas.