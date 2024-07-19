Gold rate on July 19: Check 22 and 24 carat price in YOUR city

Lifestyle
The gold price today in Delhi is Rs 6874 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7498 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The price of gold in Mumbai is Rs 6859 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7843 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The Gold price today in Chennai is Rs 6904 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7532 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The gold price today in Kolkata is Rs 6859 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7483 per gram for 24 carat gold.
The gold price today in Bengaluru is Rs 6859 per gram for 22 carat gold and Rs 7483 per gram for 24 carat gold.