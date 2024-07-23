Gold as investment: 7 good reasons to own Gold

Lifestyle
Gold has historically maintained its value over time, making it an effective hedge against inflation.
During economic downturns or political instability, gold is often seen as a safe haven, retaining or increasing in value when other investments falter.
Adding gold to an investment portfolio can diversify risk, as its price often moves independently of stocks and bonds.
Gold is a highly liquid asset, easily bought and sold in markets worldwide, ensuring quick access to cash when needed.
Gold has been a store of value for centuries, preserving wealth across generations.
Gold is a finite resource, and its limited supply can contribute to its long-term value.
Gold is universally recognized and accepted as a valuable asset, facilitating trade and investment globally.