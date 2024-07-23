Lifestyle

Gold as investment: 7 good reasons to own Gold

Image credits: Freepik

Hedge Against Inflation

Gold has historically maintained its value over time, making it an effective hedge against inflation.

Image credits: Freepik

Safe Haven Asset

During economic downturns or political instability, gold is often seen as a safe haven, retaining or increasing in value when other investments falter.

Image credits: iSTOCK

Diversification

Adding gold to an investment portfolio can diversify risk, as its price often moves independently of stocks and bonds.

Image credits: iSTOCK

Liquidity

Gold is a highly liquid asset, easily bought and sold in markets worldwide, ensuring quick access to cash when needed.

Image credits: iSTOCK

Preservation of Wealth

Gold has been a store of value for centuries, preserving wealth across generations.

Image credits: iSTOCK

Limited Supply

Gold is a finite resource, and its limited supply can contribute to its long-term value.

Image credits: iSTOCK

Universal Acceptance

Gold is universally recognized and accepted as a valuable asset, facilitating trade and investment globally.

Image credits: Social Media
