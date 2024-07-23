Lifestyle
Water bottles are a versatile option for lightweight resistance training. You can use them for exercises like bicep curls, shoulder presses, and tricep extensions.
They come in various weights and are perfect for exercises like arm curls, lateral raises, and even for performing weighted lunges.
A backpack can be turned into a makeshift weight vest by filling it with books, canned goods, or other heavy objects.
A sturdy chair can be used for various bodyweight exercises, including step-ups and tricep dips.
Wrap a towel around your feet and perform resistance band exercises or use it to increase the difficulty of your ab workouts by adding extra tension.
Books, especially large textbooks or hardcover editions, can be used as weights for various exercises.
Laundry detergent bottles are an excellent option for weights due to their handles and various sizes.