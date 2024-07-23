Lifestyle

Canned goods to water, 7 household items for weight training

1. Water Bottles:

Water bottles are a versatile option for lightweight resistance training. You can use them for exercises like bicep curls, shoulder presses, and tricep extensions.

2. Canned Goods:

They come in various weights and are perfect for exercises like arm curls, lateral raises, and even for performing weighted lunges.

3. Backpack:

A backpack can be turned into a makeshift weight vest by filling it with books, canned goods, or other heavy objects.

4. Chair:

A sturdy chair can be used for various bodyweight exercises, including step-ups and tricep dips.

5. Towels:

Wrap a towel around your feet and perform resistance band exercises or use it to increase the difficulty of your ab workouts by adding extra tension.

6. Heavy Books:

Books, especially large textbooks or hardcover editions, can be used as weights for various exercises.

7. Laundry Detergent Bottles:

Laundry detergent bottles are an excellent option for weights due to their handles and various sizes.

