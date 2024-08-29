Lifestyle

Coffee: 5 USEFUL tips to store coffee powder

Storing coffee powder properly ensures it retains its freshness and flavor. Protect it from air, moisture, heat, and light to enjoy the best-tasting coffee every time you brew

Image credits: Pixabay

Use Airtight Containers

Storing coffee powder in an airtight container is essential to keep it fresh. Air exposure can cause the coffee to go stale quickly. Choose opaque containers made of glass

Image credits: Pixabay

Store in a Cool, Dark Place

Heat, light can degrade coffee's flavor, so it's important to store it in cool, dark place. A pantry or cupboard away from stove or oven is ideal. Avoid keeping it on countertops

Image credits: Pixabay

Avoid Refrigeration

Refrigerating coffee powder may seem like a good idea, but it can introduce moisture, which negatively impacts the coffee's quality

Image credits: Pixabay

Divide into Smaller Portions

If you buy coffee powder in bulk, divide it into smaller portions and store them separately. This way, you only expose a small amount to air each time you open a container

Image credits: Pixabay

Use Vacuum-Sealed Bags

For long-term storage, vacuum-sealed bags are an excellent option. These bags remove excess air, which helps preserve the coffee's freshness and flavor

Image credits: Pixabay
