Fuchka to Egg Roll: 7 MUST try street foods for this Durga Puja

Fuchka to Egg Roll are 7 MUST try street foods for this Durga Puja, offering a delicious taste of India's festive culinary delights

Image credits: Freepik

Fuchkas

These crispy, hollow spheres filled with spicy tamarind water, mashed potatoes, chickpeas, and various spices are a must-try street food during Durga Puja

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Chop and Cutlet

These deep-fried snacks are made with minced meat, vegetables, or fish mixed with spices and herbs, coated in breadcrumbs, and then fried to perfection

Image credits: Freepik

Ghugni

Ghoogni is a flavorful Bengali snack made from dried yellow peas or chickpeas cooked in a spicy and tangy gravy. It's often served with chopped onions and green chilies

Image credits: Instagram

Chowmin

Chowmein is a stir-fried noodle dish that is prepared with a vegetables, meat, with various sauces and spices. You can find at many street food stalls during festival

Image credits: Instagram

Momos

Momos are steamed or fried dumplings filled with either meat or vegetables, often served with spicy dipping sauces. They're a favorite street food during Durga Puja in Kolkata

Image credits: Image: Youtube Video still

Mughlai Paratha

Mughlai Paratha is a stuffed, deep-fried flatbread that is often filled with minced meat, eggs, and spices, satisfying street food dish that's popular during the festive season

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Egg Roll

Image credits: Freepik
