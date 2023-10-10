Fuchka to Egg Roll: 7 MUST try street foods for this Durga Puja

Lifestyle
Fuchka to Egg Roll are 7 MUST try street foods for this Durga Puja, offering a delicious taste of India's festive culinary delights
These crispy, hollow spheres filled with spicy tamarind water, mashed potatoes, chickpeas, and various spices are a must-try street food during Durga Puja
These deep-fried snacks are made with minced meat, vegetables, or fish mixed with spices and herbs, coated in breadcrumbs, and then fried to perfection
Ghoogni is a flavorful Bengali snack made from dried yellow peas or chickpeas cooked in a spicy and tangy gravy. It's often served with chopped onions and green chilies
Chowmein is a stir-fried noodle dish that is prepared with a vegetables, meat, with various sauces and spices. You can find at many street food stalls during festival
Momos are steamed or fried dumplings filled with either meat or vegetables, often served with spicy dipping sauces. They're a favorite street food during Durga Puja in Kolkata
Mughlai Paratha is a stuffed, deep-fried flatbread that is often filled with minced meat, eggs, and spices, satisfying street food dish that's popular during the festive season