Lifestyle

From Rafflesia to Talipot Palm: 7 biggest flowers of the world

 

The biggest flowers in the world are found in the rainforests of Southeast Asia, particularly in the islands of Sumatra and Borneo.

Image credits: Getty

Rafflesia arnoldii

Also known as the "corpse flower," the Rafflesia arnoldii is the largest individual flower in the world. It can reach a diameter of up to 3 feet and weigh up to 11 kilograms. 

Image credits: Getty

Amorphophallus titanum

Commonly known as the "titan arum" due to its pungent smell, it has one of the largest unbranched inflorescences in the world. It can reach heights of up to 10 feet.

Image credits: Getty

Puya raimondii

Native to the Andean mountains of South America, the Puya raimondii produces one of the largest flowering spikes in the world. It can reach heights of up to 33 feet.

Image credits: Getty

Talipot Palm

The Talipot Palm is a species of palm native to South India and Sri Lanka. It produces one of the largest inflorescences in the plant kingdom, reaching up to 66 feet in height.

Image credits: Getty

Nymphaea thermarum

This tiny water lily is considered one of the smallest and rarest flowers in the world. Its size, about 1 centimeter in diameter, and its scarcity make it quite unique.

Image credits: Getty

Giant Water Lily (Victoria amazonica)

Native to the Amazon River Basin, the Giant Water Lily has massive leaves that can reach up to 10 feet in diameter. The flowers of this plant can be up to 12 inches in diameter.

Image credits: Getty

Jade Vine (Strongylodon macrobotrys)

This rare and striking flower is native to the Philippines. It produces long, hanging, claw-shaped flowers of blue-green color, and some specimens can reach up to 3 meters.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One