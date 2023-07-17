From Rafflesia to Talipot Palm: 7 biggest flowers of the world

Lifestyle
The biggest flowers in the world are found in the rainforests of Southeast Asia, particularly in the islands of Sumatra and Borneo.
Also known as the "corpse flower," the Rafflesia arnoldii is the largest individual flower in the world. It can reach a diameter of up to 3 feet and weigh up to 11 kilograms.
Commonly known as the "titan arum" due to its pungent smell, it has one of the largest unbranched inflorescences in the world. It can reach heights of up to 10 feet.
Native to the Andean mountains of South America, the Puya raimondii produces one of the largest flowering spikes in the world. It can reach heights of up to 33 feet.
The Talipot Palm is a species of palm native to South India and Sri Lanka. It produces one of the largest inflorescences in the plant kingdom, reaching up to 66 feet in height.
This tiny water lily is considered one of the smallest and rarest flowers in the world. Its size, about 1 centimeter in diameter, and its scarcity make it quite unique.
Native to the Amazon River Basin, the Giant Water Lily has massive leaves that can reach up to 10 feet in diameter. The flowers of this plant can be up to 12 inches in diameter.
This rare and striking flower is native to the Philippines. It produces long, hanging, claw-shaped flowers of blue-green color, and some specimens can reach up to 3 meters.