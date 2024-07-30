From Dabbe to Hebbe falls; 5 lesser known waterfalls of Karnataka

Lifestyle
Discover Karnataka’s hidden waterfalls for a monsoon escape! From the serene Dabbe Falls to Hebbe Falls, each spot boasts unique charm and breathtaking natural beauty.
Lushington Falls, a 116-meter drop on River Aghanashini, 35 km from Sirsi, was discovered by JD Lushington in 1845. Its stunning beauty makes it a must-visit for waterfall lovers.
Hebbe Falls, 10 km from Kemmangundi, cascades 551 ft in two stages: Dodda Hebbe (Big Falls) and Chikka Hebbe (Small Falls). Nestled in a coffee estate, it's a serene retreat.
In Godachinamalaki village, this waterfall on the Markandeya River is 15 km from Gokak and 40 km from Belagavi. Its deep valley setting offers serene beauty for nature lovers.
37 km from Sirsi, Shivaganga Falls, created by the Shalmali (Bedti) River, is a gem in the Western Ghats. Surrounded by dense forest, it offers a serene, picturesque retreat.
Dabbe Falls, near Hosagadde in Shivamogga District, is a stunning 110-meter waterfall. A hidden gem on the Sagar-Bhatkal route, accessible via a guide from Muppane Nature Camp.