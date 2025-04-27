English

Beat the Heat: 5 must-have summer foods for your kids’ diet

lifestyle Apr 27 2025
Author: Nancy Tiwari Image Credits:Freepik
English

Watermelon

Rich in water content, it keeps kids hydrated and provides essential vitamins like A and C.

Image credits: Pinterest
English

Cucumber

A cool, refreshing vegetable that’s high in water and helps maintain hydration while being low in calories.

Image credits: Social Media
English

Yogurt

Helps keep the digestive system healthy and is a great source of probiotics. It also cools down the body during hot days.

Image credits: Freepik
English

Coconut Water

A natural electrolyte-rich drink that helps replenish lost fluids and keeps kids hydrated throughout the day.

Image credits: instagram
English

Berries

Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and water content, helping to keep the body cool.

Image credits: Instagram

Popular Baby Girl Names with Meanings

Alanna Panday's Dress Ideas for New Moms

Elegant Black & White Sarees Under Rs.1000

8 Red Cotton Suit Designs for a Summer Date