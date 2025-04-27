Beat the Heat: 5 must-have summer foods for your kids’ diet

Rich in water content, it keeps kids hydrated and provides essential vitamins like A and C.
A cool, refreshing vegetable that’s high in water and helps maintain hydration while being low in calories.
Helps keep the digestive system healthy and is a great source of probiotics. It also cools down the body during hot days.
A natural electrolyte-rich drink that helps replenish lost fluids and keeps kids hydrated throughout the day.
Blueberries, strawberries, and raspberries are packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and water content, helping to keep the body cool.
