February 29: Know the Leap Year Enigma; Decoding numbers, history

Leap years, with their mind-boggling calculations involving fractions of days and minutes, offer a fascinating playground for those who revel in the beauty of numbers.
The primary reason of introducing a leap year lies in the quest to harmonize months with significant annual events, such as equinoxes and solstices.
Contrary to popular belief, not every four years earns the coveted status of a leap year.
The leap year rule underwent refinement over time. Years divisible by 100 break the four-year leap day tradition unless they also align with divisibility by 400.
Setting our sights on the temporal horizon, the next leap years are slated for 2028, 2032, and 2036, each playing a pivotal role in maintaining temporal order.
Ensuring that major events align seamlessly with the seasons. Their absence could lead to unexpected shifts, such as experiencing summer in the heart of November.
Ancient civilizations crafted calendars based on celestial bodies, with some relying on lunar phases, others on solar patterns, and many adopting a harmonious lunisolar approach.
Julius Caesar's revolutionary Julian calendar aimed to tackle seasonal drift by introducing an extra day every four years.
The Julian calendar, counting a year at 365.25 days, faced drift issues, prompting further refinements in the perpetual quest for temporal precision.