6 home remedies for throat infection

Mix half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and gargle with it several times a day to help reduce swelling and ease discomfort.
Mix a tablespoon of honey and the juice of half a lemon in warm water or tea. Sip this mixture slowly to soothe your throat and boost your immune system.
Prepare ginger tea by boiling fresh ginger slices in water for about 10 minutes. Add honey or lemon for added flavor and throat-soothing benefits.
Mix a teaspoon of turmeric powder in a glass of warm milk and drink it before bedtime. Turmeric has anti-antimicrobial properties that can help alleviate throat discomfort.
Mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of warm water and gargle with it a few times daily. Apple cider vinegar helps to kill bacteria.
Inhale steam from a bowl of hot water to help moisten and soothe your throat. Adding a few drops of eucalyptus or peppermint oil to the water can provide additional relief.