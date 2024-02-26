Lifestyle

6 home remedies for throat infection

Image credits: Getty

Salt water gargle

Mix half a teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water and gargle with it several times a day to help reduce swelling and ease discomfort.

Image credits: Getty

Honey and Lemon

Mix a tablespoon of honey and the juice of half a lemon in warm water or tea. Sip this mixture slowly to soothe your throat and boost your immune system.

Image credits: social media

Ginger tea

Prepare ginger tea by boiling fresh ginger slices in water for about 10 minutes. Add honey or lemon for added flavor and throat-soothing benefits.

Image credits: Getty

Turmeric Milk

Mix a teaspoon of turmeric powder in a glass of warm milk and drink it before bedtime. Turmeric has anti-antimicrobial properties that can help alleviate throat discomfort.

Image credits: Freepik

Apple Cider Vinegar

Mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar in a glass of warm water and gargle with it a few times daily. Apple cider vinegar helps to kill bacteria.

Image credits: Getty

Steam inhalation

Inhale steam from a bowl of hot water to help moisten and soothe your throat. Adding a few drops of eucalyptus or peppermint oil to the water can provide additional relief.

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One