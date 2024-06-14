 // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls // Temp comment this bcz its will help stop page_view double calls

Eid-ul-Adha 2024: Biriyani to Nihari; 7 dishes to make for GRAND feast

Celebrate Eid-ul-Adha by embracing savory culinary traditions worldwide. Dishes like biryani, nihari, and kebabs symbolize joy and cultural richness

Biriyani

A fragrant rice dish cooked with marinated meat (chicken, mutton, or beef), spices, and herbs. Each region has its unique version, such as Hyderabadi or Kolkata Biryani

Nihari

A slow-cooked stew typically made with beef or lamb shanks, flavored with a blend of spices like garam masala, fennel, and cumin. It’s traditionally eaten for breakfast

Kebabs

Skewered and grilled meat, often made from minced lamb, chicken, or beef, mixed with spices and herbs. Popular varieties include seekh kebabs, shami kebabs, chapli kebabs

Haleem

A rich, porridge-like dish made by slow-cooking meat (beef or mutton), lentils, and cracked wheat. It’s seasoned with a mix of spices and garnished with fried onions

Mutton Korma

A luxurious curry made with tender mutton pieces cooked in a creamy sauce of yogurt, ground nuts, and aromatic spices. The dish is slow-cooked to perfection

Chicken Karahi

A popular Pakistani dish cooked in a wok-like pan called a karahi. It features chicken pieces sautéed with tomatoes, green chilies, garlic, and ginger

Dahi Bhalla

A refreshing side dish made of deep-fried lentil dumplings (bhallas) soaked in thick, whipped yogurt. It's garnished with tamarind chutney, mint chutney

