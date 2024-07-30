Lifestyle
Dubai’s Burj Khalifa, the massive Dubai Mall, and a desert safari are essentials. In Abu Dhabi, the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is a must-see.
Singapore is best from February to April when the weather’s perfect for exploring. Check out the futuristic Gardens by the Bay, the lively Chinatown, and Sentosa Island.
Thailand is a blast from November to April when the weather’s cool and dry. Bangkok’s bustling markets, Chiang Mai’s serene temples, and Phuket’s stunning beaches are must-visits.
Bali is always a vibe, especially from April to October during the dry season. In Bali, chill out in Ubud’s rice terraces, party in Seminyak, and soak up the sun in Kuta.
Vietnam is a gem in spring (Feb-Apr) or Aug-Oct. Hanoi’s vibrant streets are perfect for exploring, while Hoi An’s ancient town offers a glimpse into Vietnam’s rich history.
Malaysia is amazing from March to October. Visit Kuala Lumpur’s iconic Petronas Towers, explore the historic streets of Malacca, and relax on the pristine beaches of Langkawi.
The Maldives is dreamy from November to April, when you can fully enjoy its white sandy beaches and turquoise waters. Think overwater bungalows, coral reefs, and epic sunsets.