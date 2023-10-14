Lifestyle

Dosa-Idli to Rasam-8 vegetarian South Indian food for Navratri

Here are some popular vegetarian South Indian dishes that are commonly enjoyed during Navratri:

Masala Dosa

A fermented rice and lentil crepe, filled with a potato filling. While traditionally served with chutneys, sambar, you can adjust the ingredients to fit Navratri restrictions.

Idli with Coconut Chutney

Soft and fluffy steamed rice cakes served with coconut and green chili chutney. This is a light and nutritious dish that can be consumed during fasting.

Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana Khichdi is a dish made from barley before you turn your nose up. It is made with vegetables and spices.

Rasam

A tangy and spicy South Indian soup made from tamarind, tomatoes, and various spices. It's light yet flavorful and is often consumed during fasts.

Coconut Rice

Cooked rice mixed with freshly grated coconut and seasoned with mustard seeds, urad dal, chillies, and curry leaves. It's a simple yet flavorful dish.

Yogurt Rice (Curd Rice)

A cooling dish made from rice mixed with yoghurt and seasoned with mustard seeds, curry leaves, and green chilies. It's a great option for a light meal during fasting.

Avial

A mixed vegetable curry cooked in a coconut and yogurt-based sauce. It's nutritious and full of flavour.

Vada Sambar

Medu Vada served with Sambar is a classic South Indian dish. During Navratri, you can use ingredients that are allowed during fasting.

