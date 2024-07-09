Lifestyle

7 cheapest countries to buy gold in 2024

Image credits: Freepik

1. Hong Kong

There are several places you can buy physical gold. The most well-known is the Hang Seng Bank, known for purchasing gold bullion bars, coins, and other products.

Image credits: I stock

2. United Arab Emirates

Gold can be bought in the UAE from a number of different sources, including jewelers, banks, and online dealers. 

Image credits: X- Freepik

3. Saudi Arabia

Gold can be bought in Saudi Arabia from a number of different sources, including jewelers, banks, and gold souks.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Switzerland

Gold can be purchased in Switzerland from a number of different sources, including banks, jewelers, and online dealers.

Image credits: Getty

5. Austria

The cheapest way to buy gold is usually through a bank, as they will offer lower premiums than other retailers.

Image credits: pinterest

6. Singapore

Gold can be bought from banks, dealers or pawnbrokers. The spread between the buying and selling prices is usually lowest when buying from banks. 

Image credits: Getty

7. Australia

There are a few options when it comes to buying physical gold in Australia. The two cheapest options are buying gold bullion or coins from a bullion dealer, or buying gold ETFs.

Image credits: Freepik
