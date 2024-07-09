Lifestyle
There are several places you can buy physical gold. The most well-known is the Hang Seng Bank, known for purchasing gold bullion bars, coins, and other products.
Gold can be bought in the UAE from a number of different sources, including jewelers, banks, and online dealers.
Gold can be bought in Saudi Arabia from a number of different sources, including jewelers, banks, and gold souks.
Gold can be purchased in Switzerland from a number of different sources, including banks, jewelers, and online dealers.
The cheapest way to buy gold is usually through a bank, as they will offer lower premiums than other retailers.
Gold can be bought from banks, dealers or pawnbrokers. The spread between the buying and selling prices is usually lowest when buying from banks.
There are a few options when it comes to buying physical gold in Australia. The two cheapest options are buying gold bullion or coins from a bullion dealer, or buying gold ETFs.