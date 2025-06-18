Nowadays, everyone, regardless of age, suffers from premature greying. Using betel leaves, you can darken your white hair without chemicals.
You can chew 5-6 betel leaves on an empty stomach in the morning or boil them in water and drink the water. This offers several health benefits.
Health guide: Best Drinks for Constipation Relief and Digestive Health
Health guide: 8 Liver Damaging Habits You Need to Stop Now
Health Guide: Signs of Vitamin D Deficiency on Skin and Legs
Kitchen Hacks: Easy Tips to Remove Stubborn Stains from Utensils