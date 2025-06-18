English

Darken Grey Hair with Betel Leaf

Jun 18 2025
Reverse Grey Hair Naturally

Nowadays, everyone, regardless of age, suffers from premature greying. Using betel leaves, you can darken your white hair without chemicals.

How to Use Betel Leaves

Boil 15-20 betel leaves in a pot. Cool this water and rinse your hair with it. You'll see a change within a few days.
Benefits of Betel Leaves

Betel leaves have antimicrobial and antibacterial properties. This resolves scalp infection issues.
Betel Leaf Hair Pack

A hair pack made with betel leaves and ghee helps thicken hair. Grind 15-20 betel leaves, add a spoon of ghee, apply to hair, and wash after an hour.
Betel Leaf Oil

For betel leaf oil, boil 15 leaves in coconut or mustard oil on low heat. After the leaves turn black, strain the oil and apply it to your scalp and hair. Wash the next day.
Consuming Betel Leaves

You can chew 5-6 betel leaves on an empty stomach in the morning or boil them in water and drink the water. This offers several health benefits.

