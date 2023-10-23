Dark circles to acne control: 5 benefits of applying potatoes on face

Lifestyle
Potatoes have natural enzymes and vitamin C, which help brighten the skin and fade dark spots, blemishes, and hyperpigmentation. Apply potato juice or a potato slice to your face.
Potatoes have antibacterial properties that can help combat acne and reduce the appearance of blemishes. Apply potato juice or a grated potato to acne-prone areas.
Potato contains natural astringents that can help tighten and firm the skin. Potato juice or potato slices can be applied to areas with loose or sagging skin.
Placing thin slices of chilled potato over your eyes can help reduce puffiness and dark circles. The natural anti-inflammatory properties of potatoes can soothe tired eyes.
Mix grated potato with honey or yogurt to create a homemade face scrub. Gently massage this mixture onto your face to remove dead skin cells and reveal smoother, fresher skin.