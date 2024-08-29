7 Vastu paintings for home decor to attract positivity and prosperity

Lifestyle
Placing a picture of seven horses running in the South direction is believed to bring success and growth in your career.
If you want to enhance prosperity and strengthen your financial situation, place a peacock statue or picture in the South direction of your home.
According to Vastu, placing a picture of a flowing waterfall in the North East corner of your home can alleviate financial problems and promote career growth.
Placing a Buddha statue or picture in the East or North East corner of your home is believed to bring peace, prosperity, and positive energy.
Placing a picture of beautiful mountains in the South West corner of your home is believed to bring stability and positive support into your life.
Vastu suggests placing a lotus flower picture in the northeast corner of your home to attract positivity, as it is believed to be the abode of Goddess Lakshmi.
Placing a picture of Goddess Annapurna in the North East corner of your kitchen is believed to bring good fortune, abundance of food, and good health to family members.