Chanakya's 8 Timeless Quotes on Life

Chanakya says advising fools, caring for the immoral, or staying with the lazy and unhappy is unwise. True happiness comes from wise company and right understanding
Chanakya says an ideal wife cares like a mother in the morning, shows sisterly affection during the day, and brings joy like a lover at night.
One who lives in the heart feels close, no matter the distance. One distant from the heart feels like a stranger, even nearby. Emotions form true relationships.
Chanakya says without education, life is like a dog’s tail—useless, as it covers nothing and protects from nothing. Education gives life purpose and direction.
Chanakya says wealth, friends, spouse, and kingdom can be regained, but not the body. Once lost, it's gone forever—so protect and care for your body first.
