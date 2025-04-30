English

Chanakya's 8 Timeless Quotes on Life

Explore Chanakya's timeless teachings for a successful and fulfilling life.
Author: Srishti ms
Wisdom in Relationships

Chanakya says advising fools, caring for the immoral, or staying with the lazy and unhappy is unwise. True happiness comes from wise company and right understanding

Qualities of a Good Spouse

Chanakya says an ideal wife cares like a mother in the morning, shows sisterly affection during the day, and brings joy like a lover at night.

Wisdom in Relationships

Chanakya emphasizes the importance of choosing the right company and avoiding negative influences for a fulfilling life.
Relationships from the Heart

One who lives in the heart feels close, no matter the distance. One distant from the heart feels like a stranger, even nearby. Emotions form true relationships.

Importance of Skill

Skill is a hidden treasure. In difficult times and unknown lands, it provides protection like a mother. Therefore, one should always keep honing their skills.
Importance of Education

Chanakya says without education, life is like a dog’s tail—useless, as it covers nothing and protects from nothing. Education gives life purpose and direction.

Beware of Bad Influences

Living with a bad wife, a deceitful friend, a rude servant, and in a house with snakes is as dangerous as death. The right company and environment are essential for peace in life.
Value of Life and Body

Chanakya says wealth, friends, spouse, and kingdom can be regained, but not the body. Once lost, it's gone forever—so protect and care for your body first.

