What is Oatzempic? The viral weight loss trend

Oatzempic is a combination of the terms oats and Ozempic. The latter is a drug originally intended to treat type 2 diabetes.
However, it gained popularity beyond its intended purpose when users reported dramatic weight loss as a side effect.
This sparked additional research, which ultimately led to its off-label use as a weight loss tool.
Oats are high in fiber, which can help you feel fuller and improve your digestive health.
This may help to lower calorie intake during the day. However, there is no magical solution.