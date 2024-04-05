Lifestyle

What is Oatzempic? The viral weight loss trend

Image credits: Freepik

What is Oatzempic?

Oatzempic is a combination of the terms oats and Ozempic. The latter is a drug originally intended to treat type 2 diabetes. 

Image credits: Freepik

Oatzempic's side effect

However, it gained popularity beyond its intended purpose when users reported dramatic weight loss as a side effect. 

Image credits: Freepik

Oatzempic leads to weight loss

This sparked additional research, which ultimately led to its off-label use as a weight loss tool.

Image credits: Freepik

How to make Oatzempic

However, it gained popularity beyond its intended purpose when users reported dramatic weight loss as a side effect. 

Image credits: Freepik

Does it work?

Oats are high in fiber, which can help you feel fuller and improve your digestive health. 

Image credits: Freepik

Does it work?

This may help to lower calorie intake during the day. However, there is no magical solution.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One