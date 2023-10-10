Baluchori to Dhakai Jamdani: 7 Bengali sarees to buy THIS Durga Puja

Lifestyle
Dhakai Jamdani to Baluchori, 7 Bengali sarees to buy THIS Durga Puja. Explore tradition and style with Taant, Garad, Tussar, Handloom, and Ikkat silk sarees
Dhakai Jamdani is famous for its sheer texture and delicate patterns. Originating in Dhaka (now in Bangladesh), these sarees are characterized by fine muslin fabric
Handloom sarees represent the essence of traditional Bengali craftsmanship. They are available in various fabrics like cotton, silk, and blends
Known for intricate motifs and vibrant colors, Baluchori sarees are handwoven in Murshidabad. These silk sarees often depict scenes from epics like the Ramayana and Mahabharata
Garad sarees are known for their plain texture with a thick border and pallu. These sarees are usually white or off-white and are favored for their simplicity and grace
Taant Benarasi sarees combine the elegance of Banarasi silk with the lightweight comfort of Taant cotton. These sarees are adorned with intricate zari work
Ikkat sarees are known for their tie-and-dye weaving technique. In Bengal, these sarees are crafted with silk threads, creating unique and eye-catching geometric patterns