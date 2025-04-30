For a royal look, you can choose a check print suit with a contrast lace design like this. You will find many options with this type of salwar-suit design.
You can style such a multi-color dyed suit set with fancy design salwar and floral print dupatta to get a royal look. This suit can be found for around 1,000 rupees.
You can wear this Anushka Sharma suit during a wedding or family party. Such suits will look perfect on all ages. Style pearl work jewelry to complete the look.
You can choose this type of foil print salwar suit in yellow color. Foil print suits are available in many colors and designs. They are quite lightweight to wear.
This fancy A-line black silk suit has embroidery work. Along with it, the polka work dupatta gives amazing grace. You can buy it at a cheap price from the online platform.
This Chikankari white Anarkali suit set by Anushka Sharma is perfect for the summer season. You can wear it easily with churidar salwar. Carry a plain dupatta with it.
