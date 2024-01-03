Lifestyle

7 yummy dishes to make from honey

Image credits: freepik

Honeyed Desserts

Use honey as a natural sweetener in desserts like honey cake, baklava, honey-glazed fruit tarts, or drizzle it over ice cream or yogurt for a simple and sweet dessert.

Image credits: Freepik

Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

Mix honey, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, olive oil, salt, and pepper to create a flavorful salad dressing. Drizzle it over mixed greens, nuts, fruits for a delightful salad.

Image credits: freepik

Honey Sesame Stir-Fry

Make a stir-fry sauce with honey, soy sauce, ginger, and garlic. Sauté with vegetables and protein (like chicken or tofu) and finish it off with a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

Image credits: freepik

Greek Yogurt with Honey and Fruit

Drizzle honey over a bowl of Greek yogurt and top it with fresh fruits like berries, sliced bananas, or chopped mangoes. 

Image credits: freepik

Honey-Lemon Chicken

Prepare a marinade with honey, lemon juice, olive oil, minced garlic, and herbs. Marinate chicken thighs or breasts, then grill or bake until the chicken is golden brown.

Image credits: freepik

Honey Glazed Salmon

Create a honey glaze by mixing honey, soy sauce, garlic, and a splash of lemon juice. Brush the glaze onto salmon fillets and bake or grill until the fish is cooked through. The sweet and savory glaze pairs wonderfully with the salmon.

Image credits: freepik
Find Next One