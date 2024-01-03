7 yummy dishes to make from honey

Lifestyle
Use honey as a natural sweetener in desserts like honey cake, baklava, honey-glazed fruit tarts, or drizzle it over ice cream or yogurt for a simple and sweet dessert.
Mix honey, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, olive oil, salt, and pepper to create a flavorful salad dressing. Drizzle it over mixed greens, nuts, fruits for a delightful salad.
Make a stir-fry sauce with honey, soy sauce, ginger, and garlic. Sauté with vegetables and protein (like chicken or tofu) and finish it off with a sprinkle of sesame seeds.
Drizzle honey over a bowl of Greek yogurt and top it with fresh fruits like berries, sliced bananas, or chopped mangoes.
Prepare a marinade with honey, lemon juice, olive oil, minced garlic, and herbs. Marinate chicken thighs or breasts, then grill or bake until the chicken is golden brown.
Create a honey glaze by mixing honey, soy sauce, garlic, and a splash of lemon juice. Brush the glaze onto salmon fillets and bake or grill until the fish is cooked through. The sweet and savory glaze pairs wonderfully with the salmon.