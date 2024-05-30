7 ways to prevent your AC from catching fire amid heatwave

Lifestyle
Regular maintenance of your AC unit by a certified technician is important.
Clean or replace the air filters in your AC unit regularly, as clogged filters can restrict airflow and cause the system to overheat.
Keep the area around your outdoor AC unit clear and ensure there is at least two feet of clearance around the unit to allow for proper airflow and ventilation.
Inspect the wiring and electrical components of your AC unit as loose or damaged wiring can lead to electrical shorts and potential fire hazards.
Avoid using extension cords or power strips to connect your AC unit to the electrical outlet.
Pay attention to any unusual odors, sounds, or smoke coming from your AC unit. These could be early warning signs of a malfunction or electrical problem.
Install smoke alarms in the vicinity of your AC unit and throughout your home to provide early detection of any potential fires.