Reliance to Tata: 10 highest tax paying Indian companies in 2023

Business
The opposition always alleges that the government is bowing to Ambani and Adani. However, the tax paid by these companies is not less.
The State Bank of India, a leading national bank, is also paying the highest tax and is ranked after Reliance.
HDFC Bank, which has made its mark in the private sector, is also paying Rs 15,000 crore in tax.
Tata Consultancy Services Tax- Rs 14,604 crore
ICICI, a leading private bank, is also paying higher taxes, exceeding Rs 1,793 crore.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, one of the government's Navratna companies, also pays the highest taxes.
Tata is India's proudest company. It has made its mark in the Indian industry for years and pays Rs 10,160 crore in taxes.
This company also pays Rs 9,876 crore in taxes and is one of the companies paying taxes to the country.
Infosys, an IT company founded by Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murthy, pays Rs 9,214 crore in taxes.
Four of India's 10 most prestigious companies are banks, and Axis Bank also pays Rs 7,703 crore in taxes.