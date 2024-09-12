Business

Reliance to Tata: 10 highest tax paying Indian companies in 2023

Reliance Industries Ltd., Tax- Rs 20,713 crore

The opposition always alleges that the government is bowing to Ambani and Adani. However, the tax paid by these companies is not less.

State Bank of India, Tax- Rs 17,649 crore

The State Bank of India, a leading national bank, is also paying the highest tax and is ranked after Reliance.

HDFC Bank, Tax- Rs 15,350 crore

HDFC Bank, which has made its mark in the private sector, is also paying Rs 15,000 crore in tax.

Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Consultancy Services Tax- Rs 14,604 crore

ICICI Bank

ICICI, a leading private bank, is also paying higher taxes, exceeding Rs 1,793 crore.

ONGC

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, one of the government's Navratna companies, also pays the highest taxes.

Tata Steel

Tata is India's proudest company. It has made its mark in the Indian industry for years and pays Rs 10,160 crore in taxes.

Coal India Limited

This company also pays Rs 9,876 crore in taxes and is one of the companies paying taxes to the country.

Infosys

Infosys, an IT company founded by Narayan Murthy and Sudha Murthy, pays Rs 9,214 crore in taxes.

Axis Bank

Four of India's 10 most prestigious companies are banks, and Axis Bank also pays Rs 7,703 crore in taxes.

