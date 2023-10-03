Lifestyle

03-Oct-2023, 03:57:11 pm

7 daily habits to get glowing skin at home

Image credits: Getty

1. Start with a Clean Slate:

Every morning and evening, cleanse your face with a gentle, sulfate-free cleanser. This helps remove dirt, oil, and impurities that can dull your skin's natural radiance.

Image credits: freepik

2. Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate:

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin well-hydrated from within. Hydration is essential for maintaining skin elasticity and a healthy glow.

Image credits: Getty

3. Sunscreen Is Non-Negotiable:

Sunscreen protects your skin from harmful UV rays that can cause premature aging and skin damage.

Image credits: Getty

4. Nourish with a Balanced Diet:

Consume a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. These foods are packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and essential nutrients that promote healthy skin.

Image credits: pexels

5. Clean Makeup Brushes Regularly:

Dirty makeup brushes can harbor bacteria and lead to breakouts. Clean your brushes weekly to avoid clogged pores and skin irritation.

Image credits: Getty

6. Exfoliate Gently:

Incorporate a mild exfoliant into your routine to remove dead skin cells and encourage cell turnover. Exfoliate 2-3 times a week to reveal fresh, glowing skin.

Image credits: Getty

7. Moisturize Daily:

After cleansing, apply a moisturizer suitable for your skin type to lock in hydration. Moisturized skin looks plump and radiant.

Image credits: Freepik
