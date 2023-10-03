7 daily habits to get glowing skin at home

Lifestyle
Every morning and evening, cleanse your face with a gentle, sulfate-free cleanser. This helps remove dirt, oil, and impurities that can dull your skin's natural radiance.
Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin well-hydrated from within. Hydration is essential for maintaining skin elasticity and a healthy glow.
Sunscreen protects your skin from harmful UV rays that can cause premature aging and skin damage.
Consume a diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. These foods are packed with vitamins, antioxidants, and essential nutrients that promote healthy skin.
Dirty makeup brushes can harbor bacteria and lead to breakouts. Clean your brushes weekly to avoid clogged pores and skin irritation.
Incorporate a mild exfoliant into your routine to remove dead skin cells and encourage cell turnover. Exfoliate 2-3 times a week to reveal fresh, glowing skin.
After cleansing, apply a moisturizer suitable for your skin type to lock in hydration. Moisturized skin looks plump and radiant.