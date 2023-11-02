7 tips to stay safe during season change

Lifestyle
The first line of defense against seasonal changes is dressing. In colder months, layer up to retain warmth, and in warmer seasons, choose breathable fabrics to stay cool.
Adequate hydration is crucial year-round. Adjust your water intake to suit the climate, as you may need more fluids in hot weather and less in cold conditions.
Your diet should be balanced and tailored to the season. Include seasonal fruits and vegetables in your meals to provide the necessary nutrients and support your immune system.
Consider supplements like vitamin C, zinc, and echinacea to boost your immune system during seasonal transitions.
Maintaining an active lifestyle helps keep your body in good shape. Exercise can help you adapt to seasonal changes and stay healthy.
Get enough sleep, as it's essential for your body's adaptation to seasonal variations. A good night's rest helps regulate hormones and immune function.
Proper hygiene practices, including handwashing, can help prevent the spread of seasonal infections.